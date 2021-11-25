 Skip to main content
LeBron James earns ‘LeSnitch’ nickname after incident with Pacers fans

November 24, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James snitching on fans

Social media has christened LeBron James with a new nickname after what went down in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

During overtime of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers, James pointed out two fans who were sitting courtside and asked referee Rodney Mott to kick them out. Mott relayed the message to arena security, and the fans were promptly ejected.

Take a look at the video (but be beware of some bad language).

Twitter hilariously bestowed the nickname of “LeSnitch” on James for snitching on the fans and even got “LeSnitch” trending on the platform. Funny jokes and memes about the incident ensued.

James briefly addressed the incident after the game, hinting that the fans said things that “they should never say to a player.”

The four-time MVP James was acting disrespectfully to the home crowd even before the incident in overtime, so it is worth wondering just how long the Pacers fans were on James’ case during the game. At the end of the day though, everybody won. James’ Lakers got the victory, the ejected fans still got to see a full 50 minutes of play before getting booted, and everybody else got a bunch of great “LeSnitch” jokes to laugh about on Thanksgiving Eve.

