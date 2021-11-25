LeBron James earns ‘LeSnitch’ nickname after incident with Pacers fans

Social media has christened LeBron James with a new nickname after what went down in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

During overtime of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers, James pointed out two fans who were sitting courtside and asked referee Rodney Mott to kick them out. Mott relayed the message to arena security, and the fans were promptly ejected.

Take a look at the video (but be beware of some bad language).

LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 25, 2021

Twitter hilariously bestowed the nickname of “LeSnitch” on James for snitching on the fans and even got “LeSnitch” trending on the platform. Funny jokes and memes about the incident ensued.

And yes, we definitely will talk about the LeSnitch incident that happened at tonight's game in Indianapolis. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 25, 2021

Imagine LeSnitch playing in the 90's at the Garden with Spike Lee in his prime trash-talking years. IMAGINE🤣 https://t.co/qgX3gZJTqt — Colbyyy🧀 (@ColbyyyG_) November 25, 2021

LeSnitch pic.twitter.com/dG5AoXbXM7 — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) November 25, 2021

James briefly addressed the incident after the game, hinting that the fans said things that “they should never say to a player.”

Asked about this, LeBron says there is a difference between cheering for your team and crossing a line with gestures and words, things "I would never say to a fan, and they should never say to a player."https://t.co/ESynMwlr16 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 25, 2021

The four-time MVP James was acting disrespectfully to the home crowd even before the incident in overtime, so it is worth wondering just how long the Pacers fans were on James’ case during the game. At the end of the day though, everybody won. James’ Lakers got the victory, the ejected fans still got to see a full 50 minutes of play before getting booted, and everybody else got a bunch of great “LeSnitch” jokes to laugh about on Thanksgiving Eve.