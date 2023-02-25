Carmelo Anthony could get another chance with 1 NBA team?

Just when you thought that you had seen the last of him, Carmelo Anthony may be sprinting out of the tunnel with a folding chair.

In a mailbag piece this week, NBA insider Ian Begley of SportsNet New York said that he would not be surprised if the Phoenix Suns considered Anthony for a roster spot, calling it “something to keep an eye on.” Begley notes that new Suns forward Kevin Durant, during at least one point of his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, saw Anthony as a great roster addition.

The 38-year-old Anthony, a ten-time NBA All-Star, has gone unsigned to this point of the NBA season. He won Olympic gold with Durant and Chris Paul at the 2012 London Games and was also coached by Monty Williams, then an assistant for Team USA, at the 2016 Rio Games. But Anthony was already pretty cooked last season with the LA Lakers (averaging 13.3 points per game on low efficiency) and let his ego get the better of him at times.

Nevertheless, the Suns are desperate for help right now after selling their souls (or perhaps more accurately, their roster depth) to acquire Durant. On top of Anthony, they were just linked to another over-the-hill former star.