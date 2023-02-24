Report: Suns targeting former MVP on buyout market

The Phoenix Suns could be adding two former MVPs in the span of just over two weeks.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports Friday that the Suns are monitoring veteran point guard Derrick Rose as a potential buyout candidate. Phoenix is looking for another ball-handler to help out Chris Paul and Cameron Payne, Haynes adds.

The 34-year-old Rose is still with the New York Knicks. While he has been booted from the rotation and has not seen a single minute since Dec. 31, the Knicks held onto Rose through the trade deadline. Haynes notes that a Rose buyout may be unlikely but that the door does not appear to be completely shut on the possibility.

If the Knicks want to do right by Rose, who has plenty of history with head coach Tom Thibodeau, allowing him to pursue his first career championship with a team like Phoenix may be the way to go. The Suns are now one of the favorites to win the Western Conference after adding Kevin Durant, who was the 2013-14 NBA MVP, at the trade deadline.

Rose, who won MVP himself during the 2010-11 season, is still a worthwhile dribble-penetration guy that can bring good energy to a bench unit. Phoenix also recently pursued another veteran point guard who signed elsewhere.