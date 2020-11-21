Carmelo Anthony finalizing contract to return to Blazers

Carmelo Anthony liked his time with the Portland Trail Blazers so much, he’s staying for at least another year.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Anthony is finalizing an agreement to return to Portland next season. The Blazers appealed to Anthony for multiple reasons. He wanted to remain loyal to them after they resurrected his career, and he’ll be able to play for a contender where he knows his role.

Anthony started 58 games for Portland last season, averaging 15.4 points per game. It was a remarkable turnaround for a player whose career looked over after he was cut loose by Houston early in the 2018-19 season.

There was some chatter that Anthony might end up back with his hometown team. If the 36-year-old was prioritizing a contender, though, he’s chosen a better situation.