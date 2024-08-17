Carmelo Anthony delivers stern message to Noah Lyles

Former Team USA star Carmelo Anthony sent a message to Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles amid the latter’s ongoing beef with the NBA.

Tension has mounted between the track star and various NBA players since Lyles’ viral rant about the league last summer.

Anthony addressed the Lyles-NBA beef during a recent episode of his “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

The 10-time All-Star believes Lyles should redirect any of his frustrations toward something more constructive — like a league for track and field.

“Why do you keep shooting at the NBA?” Anthony said while talking about Lyles. “If you want to shoot, shoot at the fact y’all ain’t got no league for your own … shoot at why they aren’t pouring money into that sport, which they should be. … We want to support you. Let’s do this together, let’s support everybody.”

"Let's do this together, let's support everybody." Melo gives his perspective on Noah Lyles recent shots at Team USA and Ant Edwards pic.twitter.com/QXLm0UEbA2 — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) August 16, 2024

Melo also warned Lyles about fans and other athletes potentially “turning on” him for continuing to go at the NBA.

Earlier this month, Lyles stoked the flames of his rivalry with the NBA after he took a dig at rising star Anthony Edwards. Lyles appeared salty that Adidas rewarded Edwards with his own signature shoe, which the company has yet to do for Lyles.

The criticism for Lyles has even extended beyond basketball as a certain NFL superstar has recently called the Olympic gold medalist out.