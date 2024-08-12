Tyreek Hill accuses Noah Lyles of faking illness in savage rant

In addition to a number of NBA stars, Noah Lyles also has an NFL star who really dislikes him.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared this week on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams while at Dolphins camp. During the interview, Hill was asked about the American sprinting star Lyles and proceeded to go on a rant in which he accused Lyles of pretending to be sick at the Olympics.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him,” said Hill. “Then he wanna come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s, like, horseradish.”

Hill also took exception to the old comments that Lyles made about NBA champions being undeserving of the phrase “world champions” (a logic that could be extended to apply to the champions of the NFL as well).

“For him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sports, it’s like ‘C’mon bruh,'” Hill added. “Just speak on what you know about, and that’s track.”

Hill also said that he would beat Lyles in a race (though admitted that it would not be by a lot).

Here is the full clip of Hill’s rant.

6x All Pro and SB Champ Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles comments about Super Bowl winners not being "World Champs"… "Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track… I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)." @cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins… pic.twitter.com/E6zQ9EgEBX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 12, 2024

Lyles won gold at the Paris Olympics in the 100m men’s race but only managed bronze in the 200m men’s race that he was also favored to win. Immediately after the 200m race, Lyles shared that he had been diagnosed with COVID two days earlier. Though Lyles was indeed spotted wearing a mask before his semifinal heat, Hill is clearly not convinced that Lyles actually had COVID.

As for the speed claim, Hill is widely considered to be the fastest player in the NFL and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at his NFL Combine. Still, competing against an elite full-time sprinter in Lyles would be something else entirely. But what we know for sure is that Hill is now the latest NFL player to voice an issue with Lyles.