Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs

Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”

The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.

Carmelo Anthony surprised Bad Bunny with the Artist Of The Year award at the #VMAs “I couldn’t be no place better than being here with you at Yankee Stadium, here in my city New York”pic.twitter.com/1sYCNttwa1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 29, 2022

The timing of Anthony’s comments is certainly noteworthy. He remains an unsigned free agent, but recent reports have linked him to New York, where he played for the Knicks from 2011 to 2017. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report recently stated that Anthony is believed to have interest in a reunion with the Knicks (though the interest may not necessarily be mutual).

The 38-year-old Anthony also played at Syracuse University in New York, leading them to the NCAA title in 2003. Anthony’s son Kiyan still goes to school in the state as well at Christ the King High School in Queens. But if the Knicks are not interested in bringing back Anthony, there is still the possibility that he could end up with the other local NBA team.