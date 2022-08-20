Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on.

Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports had also previously noted that Anthony, a Brooklyn native, is interested in a homecoming to the New York area since his son Kiyan attends Christ the King High School in Queens, NY.

Anthony, 38, averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. At this point, we know who he is — a one-way NBA senior citizen who may be able to lead a bench brigade offensively if you arelucky.

Teams are obviously no longer lining up around the block to sign Anthony, who remains without a club nearly two months into free agency. But there have been some signs that the Nets are not the only NBA team eyeing the former scoring champion.