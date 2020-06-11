pixel 1
header
Thursday, June 11, 2020

Carmelo Anthony not sure if he will participate in restarted NBA season

June 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Carmelo Anthony

The NBA will resume its season with 22 teams in Orlando next month, but Carmelo Anthony is not sure if he will participate.

Anthony told Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson that he is “up in the air” about playing in the resumed season.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi said that some NBA players were questioning whether restarting the league was a good idea. Anthony is among that group of players.

Terms of the restart that some players might find objectionable include a 48-hour quarantine upon arriving at Disney World and the inability to have visitors for 60 days while within the “bubble” environment.

Recognizing that some players may be reluctant to participate in the resumed season under these circumstances, the league reportedly is coming up with possible solutions, such as having replacement players ready to fill in for players who get injured, opt not to play, or test positive for COVID-19.

Anthony is averaging 15.3 points per game for Portland, which is ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus