Report: Group of NBA players questioning whether league restart is good idea

Many are excited to see the NBA move toward restarting its season, but some players do not share that enthusiasm.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, a “faction” of players have privately discussed concerns about restarting the season in an Orlando bubble. Subsequently, part of the agreement between the NBA and NBPA is expected to include provisions that allow players to voluntarily sit out games.

Sources: As NBA and NBPA are finalizing terms on return-to-play plan today, there’s a faction of players discussing as a group whether restarting season in the Orlando bubble is a good idea. Several dozen players participated in a conference call in last 24 hours to discuss it. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on a provision that wouldn't require players to restart the season, nor subject them to discipline for staying home, sources tell ESPN. The players would lose a portion of salary for those games missed. https://t.co/WkV5qqEmE5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

The NBA and NBPA are nearing completion on items needed to reach a final agreement on parameters of a return-to-play, sources said. Some players with hesitation have been discussing a number of issues on return, including family concerns, COVID-19, social justice, and more. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

As Woj said, some players have concerns about family members and health matters. But an agreement would likely prevent players who stay home from being paid, unless they are cleared for medical reasons.

Sources: If a player has a medical issue that might be cause for him to be excused from the Orlando restart, he would be allowed to undergo an independent examination process. Even if the player was told that he’s fit to play, he could still stay home without consequence. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

The NBA is doing all it can to put rules in place to ensure everyone’s safety, but there’s inherent risk in showing up to Orlando. It will be interesting to see which players, if any, opt out of playing with a meaningful NBA playoff on the line.