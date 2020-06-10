pixel 1
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Report: Group of NBA players questioning whether league restart is good idea

June 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

Adam Silver

Many are excited to see the NBA move toward restarting its season, but some players do not share that enthusiasm.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, a “faction” of players have privately discussed concerns about restarting the season in an Orlando bubble. Subsequently, part of the agreement between the NBA and NBPA is expected to include provisions that allow players to voluntarily sit out games.

As Woj said, some players have concerns about family members and health matters. But an agreement would likely prevent players who stay home from being paid, unless they are cleared for medical reasons.

The NBA is doing all it can to put rules in place to ensure everyone’s safety, but there’s inherent risk in showing up to Orlando. It will be interesting to see which players, if any, opt out of playing with a meaningful NBA playoff on the line.

