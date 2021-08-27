Report: Cavaliers ‘making progress’ on Kevin Love buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making significant moves late in the NBA offseason, and might have another big one to come.

An NBA source told Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that the Cavaliers are “making progress” on a contract buyout with forward Kevin Love. However, the source added that the negotiations could still fall apart, and nothing is close to finalized yet.

Love has two years and $60 million remaining on his deal with Cleveland, and does not fit well on a team currently rebuilding and getting younger. The veteran turns 33 in September and injuries limited him to 25 games last season. His role with the Cavaliers looks even further limited now that the team brought in Lauri Markkanen, a much younger stretch four who could occupy a similar role.

Love could certainly find a role on a contender if he is bought out, as a handful of teams were said to be interested in trading for him earlier in the offseason. With his contract less of an issue in a buyout scenario, he may attract even more widespread interest if and when he does part ways with the Cavaliers.