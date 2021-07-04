These teams reportedly have interest in Kevin Love trade

Kevin Love battled injuries this past season and averaged career-lows in many statistical categories, but it sounds like there could still be a robust trade market for him this summer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to explore trade possibilities for Love this offseason. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, there are at least five teams that have interest in the 32-year-old — the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

New Orleans would be an interesting spot for Love. The Pelicans have a core of young players in Zion Williams, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball that have seemingly infinite potential. They could use a veteran presence like Love now that they ousted Stan Van Gundy after just one season with the team.

The other four teams should all be playoff contenders and may consider Love a piece that could help put them over the top.

Love averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this year, which were the worst marks of his career.

Love almost certainly wants a trade, as a recent report indicated he does not really fit in with Cleveland’s future plans.