Report: Cavaliers believe they have pieces for Ben Simmons trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of another rebuilding phase, but they may be able to accelerate it very quickly with a trade for a young star.

According to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, the Cavaliers have interest in Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons, and believe they have enough pieces to interest Philadelphia in a potential trade. The Cavaliers will pick in the top six of the upcoming draft, and have also stockpiled assets on their roster that could interest the Sixers.

Fedor lists last year’s fifth overall pick Darius Garland as a possible piece that could interest Philadelphia.

It’s hard to say how realistic a Simmons trade is. There has been plenty of talk about his ability to coexist with Joel Embiid and the lack of success the Sixers have had with the two players as their centerpieces, even though Embiid has downplayed any tension. In addition, with Simmons unlikely to play again this season, there’s something of an excuse for the Sixers if they don’t go far in the postseason. It’s fair to ask whether Philadelphia would really want to trade Simmons at this point coming off an injury unless someone gives them a huge haul.

There has been talk in the past that some within the Philadelphia organization would be open to trading Simmons, but it’s never been realistically explored. Perhaps the Cavaliers are serious about trying to test the Sixers’ resolve.