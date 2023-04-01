Cavs reporter shares just how cheap LeBron James is

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be a billionaire but he’s also apparently quite cheap.

James made waves earlier this week when he revealed that he’d soon lose his blue verified checkmark on Twitter. He refuses to pay the $8 or $11 per month in order to keep it as part of Twitter’s new policy.

“Welp guess my blue (check) will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the (8),” James wrote.

But James’ refusal to spend frivolously doesn’t begin or end there. Shortly after he revealed that he was unwilling to drop the $8 per month, Chris Fedor of The Plain Dealer divulged that James has long been a cheapskate.

Back when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James apparently subjected his teammates to audio commercials because he refused to pay for Pandora’s commercial-free service.

One of the most underrated great moments of covering the 4 straight Finals years was walking into the locker room, listening to music blaring from LeBron's speaker at his locker and hearing commercials play in between because he wouldn't pay to upgrade to commercial-free Pandora https://t.co/iB1QUt9biC — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 31, 2023

But being frugal is not something James has ever shied away from. In fact, he wears it like a badge of honor.

“No. I’m not (using my phone unless it’s on WiFi). I’m not turning on data roaming. I’m not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials,” James said in 2017, via CBS Sports.

I can attest to this as a true statement…I hate when the commercials come on during weights smh #theytriiidit https://t.co/2BbDpTFwDX — Iman. (@imanshumpert) October 15, 2017

James may be unwilling to pay for his blue check mark or commercial-free listening but he didn’t skimp out in other areas. For example, he owns three Ferraris, three Mercedes vehicles, one Porsche, a Bentley, and a Rolls-Royce, among others.

James also owns a $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills.