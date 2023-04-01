 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 1, 2023

Cavs reporter shares just how cheap LeBron James is

April 1, 2023
by Dan Benton
Read

LeBron James holds a microphone

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be a billionaire but he’s also apparently quite cheap.

James made waves earlier this week when he revealed that he’d soon lose his blue verified checkmark on Twitter. He refuses to pay the $8 or $11 per month in order to keep it as part of Twitter’s new policy.

“Welp guess my blue (check) will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the (8),” James wrote.

But James’ refusal to spend frivolously doesn’t begin or end there. Shortly after he revealed that he was unwilling to drop the $8 per month, Chris Fedor of The Plain Dealer divulged that James has long been a cheapskate.

Back when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James apparently subjected his teammates to audio commercials because he refused to pay for Pandora’s commercial-free service.

But being frugal is not something James has ever shied away from. In fact, he wears it like a badge of honor.

“No. I’m not (using my phone unless it’s on WiFi). I’m not turning on data roaming. I’m not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials,” James said in 2017, via CBS Sports.

James may be unwilling to pay for his blue check mark or commercial-free listening but he didn’t skimp out in other areas. For example, he owns three Ferraris, three Mercedes vehicles, one Porsche, a Bentley, and a Rolls-Royce, among others.

James also owns a $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Article Tags

LeBron James
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus