Celtics adding former first-round pick

After reaching the Finals last season with a starting lineup that featured five former first-round picks, the Boston Celtics are bringing in another one.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal with veteran forward Bruno Caboclo. He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot, Charania adds.

Caboclo, who is still only 26, was taken by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft (No. 20 overall). He is coming off a successful season playing in Brazil, as he was named MVP of the Novo Basquete Brasil league (NBB) and won the 2021-22 BCL Americas title with Sao Paulo FC.

When Caboclo last played in the NBA in 2020-21, he posted 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in a mere 6.0 minutes per game for the Houston Rockets. But Caboclo’s sublime performance in Brazil has earned him another shot, and he becomes one of several notable additions Boston has made this summer.