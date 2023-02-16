 Skip to main content
Celtics announce major news about head coach Joe Mazzulla

February 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
The Boston Celtics have removed the interim tag from head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics on Thursday announced that they have signed Mazzulla to a contract extension and named him the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Mazzulla has now officially replaced Ime Udoka, who was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season because of an inappropriate relationship with a fellow Celtics employee.

The Celtics informed Mazzulla earlier this season that he would remain the coach for the remainder of the year, no matter the results. He has since led Boston to an NBA-best 42-17 record heading into the All-Star break.

Mazzulla, 34, has dealt with one bizarre controversy already, but the Celtics’ play speaks for itself. They have looked like the best team in the NBA for months now, and you can understand why they do not feel the need to search for a new head coach.

