Celtics fans had vulgar anti-Joel Embiid chant

October 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Joel Embiid with a straight face

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is wasting no time reassuming his role as the wrestling villain.

The Philadelphia 76ers star heard vulgar chants from the Boston crowd in Tuesday’s season-opener against the Celtics. After Embiid got tangled up with Celtics guard Marcus Smart in a fight for a rebound during the third quarter, the TD Garden faithful erupted in a “F–k Embiid” chant.

Take a listen (but obviously beware of the foul language).

Smart said after the game that he thought Embiid tried to break his arm on the play and added that he could have “cracked [Embiid’s] head open” in response but did not out of maturity.

Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown, who confronted Embiid after the takedown, agreed with Smart and said that Boston is “not taking no mess this year.”

After leading by as many as 16 points, the Celtics went on to win the game 126-117. But the beef runs much deeper for Embiid and Smart, two fellow 2014 draftees who have gotten personal with each other in the recent past. Thus, it is safe to say that Embiid is not exactly a guest of honor in Boston these days.

