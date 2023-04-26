Extension of Celtics-Hawks series causes disruption for big local concert

’90s R&B fans will not be happy with the Atlanta Hawks for winning their game on Tuesday.

The Hawks staved off elimination by winning Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics by the final of 119-117. The Celtics would have advanced to the second round by winning the contest but now have to head back to Atlanta for Game 6 at State Farm Arena on Thursday (with the series now 3-2 in favor of Boston).

Chris Haynes of TNT reports that the series going to a sixth game has an interesting consequence. Grammy-winning singer Janet Jackson was set to play a concert at State Farm Arena on Thursday. But since the Hawks were able to extend the series, Jackson’s concert will be moved to Friday instead.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer Jackson is back on tour for the first time since 2019. The good news for her fans in Atlanta is that she will also be playing State Farm Arena on Wednesday as part of a back-to-back set of shows.

As for the Hawks, they have now taken two games off a powerhouse Celtics team that was widely expected to sweep them (with the Game 5 win coming despite star guard Dejounte Murray being unavailable due to suspension). While Janet Jackson ticket-holders may not have been pleased to see the Hawks get the win on Tuesday, we know of someone who definitely was.