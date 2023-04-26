Atlanta Hawks did Joel Embiid a big favor

The Atlanta Hawks got a big win on Tuesday night and helped out Joel Embiid as a result.

The Hawks surprised the Boston Celtics with a big 119-117 comeback win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Trae Young scored 38 points and had 13 assists while leading his team to the road victory.

The Hawks came back from down 13 with six minutes left. Young made three 3-pointers and five free throws over the final 3:18 to help his team get the win, including this huge shot.

TRAE YOUNG FOR THE LEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3MPIdXJkjf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2023

The Hawks’ victory made it a 3-2 series and forced a Game 6 at Atlanta on Thursday.

What does this all have to do with Embiid?

Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round and are awaiting the winner of the Celtics-Hawks series. Embiid suffered a sprained LCL in his knee during Game 3 of Philly’s series with Brooklyn and is dealing with that injury.

While Embiid is expected to play in the next round, the Hawks extending the series means the Sixers big man gets more time to rest and recover. Having at least two more days off should help Embiid heal ahead of his team’s next series.

And who know? If Atlanta keeps it up, the Sixers will face the Hawks next rather than Boston.