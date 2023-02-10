 Skip to main content
Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update

February 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown as long as they may have initially feared.

Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Brown is instead being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.

Brown was injured when he took an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum on a rebound attempt. The Celtics had initially said he would be out indefinitely, and there was at least some concern that surgery would be necessary. Fortunately, this will not be the case.

The 26-year-old is having the best season of his career, averaging 26.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He was named an All-Star, though he will miss the game due to his injury.

Boston CelticsJaylen Brown
