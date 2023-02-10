Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update

The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown as long as they may have initially feared.

Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Brown is instead being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.

Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown does not need surgery. He's been fitted for mask. "It does't look like it's going to be too long, so that's a good thing." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 10, 2023

Brown was injured when he took an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum on a rebound attempt. The Celtics had initially said he would be out indefinitely, and there was at least some concern that surgery would be necessary. Fortunately, this will not be the case.

The 26-year-old is having the best season of his career, averaging 26.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He was named an All-Star, though he will miss the game due to his injury.