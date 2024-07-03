Jaylen Brown shares big update about championship ring he lost at parade

A couple of good Samaritans returned Jaylen Brown’s personalized championship ring that the Boston Celtics star had lost. Brown made sure to return the favor.

Two weeks ago, Brown asked his four million Instagram followers to help him locate his diamond-studded ring that went missing during the Celtics’ championship parade on June 21.

On Tuesday, Brown posted on his social media accounts that a couple named Luke and Adi found the ring and gave it back to him. Brown also revealed a pretty sweet reward he plans to gift the two.

“Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi I’ll see you courtside at the [Celtics’ championship ring] ceremony,” Brown posted on X along with a photo of the recovered ring.

The ring itself probably could have netted the couple a small fortune had they sold it. But earning the reigning Finals MVP’s eternal gratitude along with courtside seats worth several thousand dollars is more than a decent alternative.

Brown had quite the celebration during the Celtics’ championship parade. The usually stoic Brown let loose during the event and even wore a shirt that poked fun at a certain ESPN personality.