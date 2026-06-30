Report: Celtics disappointed with Jaylen Brown’s trade market

The Boston Celtics may have backed themselves into a bit of a corner with forward Jaylen Brown .

The Celtics have found that the trade market for Brown is not as robust as they had hoped, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The team has asked for up to four first-round picks and players in a package for Brown, but that asking price is viewed as far too high, and the Celtics will have to lower it if they really want to deal him.

Teams have interest in Brown, but not at the quoted price. The Portland Trail Blazers are said to have modest interest, and the Denver Nuggets cannot meet the Celtics’ asking price and are not terribly motivated to try.

If the Celtics do not change their approach, they may have some real issues on their hands. There have been reports that Brown has somewhat distanced himself from the team, and constant public trade rumors are not going to help in that regard. The team might have to either lower its asking price or brace for the reality of having to repair relations with Brown ahead of next season.

Brown finished 6th in MVP voting and was the first name off the All-NBA First-Team after averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 47.7 percent field goal shooting. Still, analytics might actually be hurting his value somewhat. He certainly thinks that is the case, anyway.