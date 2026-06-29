Jaylen Brown is reportedly ‘acting done’ with the Celtics

Jaylen Brown may have already mentally moved on from the only team he’s ever played for.

The Boston Celtics star made headlines for weeks amid rumors that he was being shopped in a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo . While the deal never materialized for Boston, the damage it did to the team’s relationship with Brown may be irreversible.

Brown has been halfway across the world from Beantown throughout the month, with recent trips to China and France. The Celtics star was in Cannes earlier this week for the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where he was reportedly acting like a scorned lover who’s gotten over his ex.

According to The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, folks around him during the French festival noted that Brown appears to have mentally moved on from Boston already.

“The word on the street on Jaylen in France, and I know multiple people who were either in his vicinity or whatever, is that he was acting like he’s done in Boston, and that this is it, and I don’t think he’s very happy with this,” Simmons said during Sunday’s episode of his podcast.

Simmons added that he still believes Brown will more than likely still be on the Celtics’ roster once the season rolls around. But he pointed out that it was partially due to Brown’s volatile trade value, with other teams no longer bidding against a potential Antetokounmpo deal.

Brown himself recently went on an online tirade against analytics that he called “AI hoops” for labeling him as far less valuable than the eye test would suggest. The Celtics seem to agree, based on the rumored price tag they’ve placed on Brown in the trade market.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of the 2025-26 campaign, Brown made the leap to the upper echelon of players last season. Brown finished 6th in MVP voting and was the first name off the All-NBA First-Team after averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 47.7 percent field goal shooting.