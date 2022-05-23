 Skip to main content
Report: Celtics could get key weapon back for Game 4

May 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Robert Williams during a game

Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics could have a key weapon available for Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robert Williams is likely to play in Game 4 of the series for the Celtics, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Williams missed a month due to a meniscus tear in his left knee and has been working his way back. His return has not been without issue.

Williams has dealt with soreness and only played in two of the Celtics’ last seven games. The 24-year-old center is a big presence when he is able to play, especially on the defensive end. He averaged 2.2 blocks per game during the regular season and had 3 blocks in 19 minutes during Game 3.

Boston hosts Game 4 and trails in the series 2-1 to the Miami Heat.

