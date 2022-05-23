Report: Celtics could get key weapon back for Game 4

The Boston Celtics could have a key weapon available for Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robert Williams is likely to play in Game 4 of the series for the Celtics, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Sources: Celtics center Robert Williams is likely to play in Game 4 tonight vs. Miami. Boston’s All-Defensive center missed Game 3 due to knee soreness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 23, 2022

Williams missed a month due to a meniscus tear in his left knee and has been working his way back. His return has not been without issue.

Williams has dealt with soreness and only played in two of the Celtics’ last seven games. The 24-year-old center is a big presence when he is able to play, especially on the defensive end. He averaged 2.2 blocks per game during the regular season and had 3 blocks in 19 minutes during Game 3.

Boston hosts Game 4 and trails in the series 2-1 to the Miami Heat.