Celtics star sheds light on mysterious illness keeping him out

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on Monday opened up about the illness that has sidelined him over the past few weeks.

Porzingis has missed the Celtics’ last six games over what the team has described as a “non-COVID illness.” The Latvian big man has been listed as “day-to-day” since his last contest on Feb. 26 but has already missed two full weeks of game action.

On Monday, Porzingis shared an update on his official X account. The former All-Star revealed that he has been battling an unidentifiable illness but assured Celtics fans that he is on the road to recovery.

Oct 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) sits on the bench during the second half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

“I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven’t been able to fully identify yet,” wrote Porzingis. “I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght [sic] to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon.”

Porzingis also missed the first month of the year while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Through 32 games played this season, the Celtics center has averaged 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 47.4% shooting and a career-high 40.3% clip from beyond the arc.

The Celtics have not missed Porzingis all that much given that they’ve gone 5-1 since he last suited up. Boston is 27-6 without Kristaps in the lineup this season.

The time off could end up being a blessing in disguise for the Celtics. With Boston virtually locked into the second seed in the East, there’s not much for them to play for in the season’s final weeks. Porzingis’ time off could keep him fresh for the playoffs assuming he makes a full recovery.