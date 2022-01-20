Report: Celtics looking to trade one of their biggest names

Rev up those fryers because the Boston Celtics are open for business.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Celtics are exploring a trade of big man Al Horford as they pursue another center.

A five-time All-Star and ex-All-NBA selection, Horford is one of the biggest names on Boston’s roster. But he is now 35 years old and is averaging just 10.8 points per game this season, Horford’s lowest since his rookie year. Weiss notes that Horford, though he has been an great defender for the Celtics, has failed to find a consistent offensive role as the team is not featuring him in the pick-and-roll game.

Horford is on his second stint in Boston with the Celtics having given up a first-round draft pick to reacquire him last offseason. He is under contract for $26.5 million next season but only about half of that is guaranteed.

The Celtics are back above .500, but that may not be enough to even make the play-in tournament in the East. A Horford trade would be a fairly major shake-up and is the latest potential move the team is rumored to be eyeing.