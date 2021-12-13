Celtics could break up Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum duo soon?

The “Jay squared” duo in Boston may be in danger of becoming just “Jay to the power of one.”

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report made an ominous-sounding prediction about the Celtics.

“I think that this is definitely the beginning of the end of the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing,” said Fischer. “I don’t know if that will get broken up this season. But I think some time in the next 12-to-18 months, we’re really gonna start to hear conversations about the future of Boston with Jaylen Brown heading out the door.”

The Tatum-Brown duo is currently in their fifth season together. While the Celtics have made multiple trips to the conference finals over that span, the two stars have faced questions over their fit and continued upside. Boston is now under .500 for the season, and Brown has missed several weeks lately with a hamstring injury.

The Portland Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are one cautionary tale of a team keeping two stars with a clear ceiling together for too long. It remains to be seen exactly how the Celtics view their future with Tatum and Brown. But we do know that even Boston’s own players have cast some doubt on the team’s direction with those two at the wheel.

Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports