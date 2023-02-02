Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?

The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz.

Olynyk began his career with the Celtics in 2013 and stayed for four seasons. During that time, Olynyk became a Boston fan favorite for his hustle and his clutch play (sometimes even in enormous playoff moments).

This season with the Jazz, Olynyk is averaging 11.7 points on 40.6 percent from distance. That kind of three-point shooting ability off the bench would give the Celtics a dimension they currently lack with the more paint-bound Luke Kornet. But there may be a higher-upside guy that they want instead.