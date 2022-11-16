Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks.

On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.

The 27-year-old Poeltl owns averages of 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. He is an oak tree of an interior defender at 7-foot-1 and has superb touch around the basket as well with his 62.9 career field goal percentage. Poeltl will be a free agent after the season, having failed to agree to an extension with the Spurs last summer.

The Celtics are still waiting on injured starting center Robert Williams, who will likely miss another month or longer after undergoing left knee surgery. In the meantime, the team is making due with 36-year-old Al Horford and placeholders Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh getting most of the 5 minutes.

Adding a player like Poeltl would solve their issues in the short-term while also giving them the flexibility to either re-sign Poeltl after the season or let him walk depending on Williams’ health. Poeltl is a pretty in-demand asset though, one of many on the San Antonio roster right now.

