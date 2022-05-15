Celtics get big boost ahead of Game 7 against Bucks

The Boston Celtics kept their season alive with a dominant road win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday, and they are getting a key piece of their team back from injury in Game 7.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Sunday that Williams will be available off the bench in the elimination game. Williams has been out with knee soreness. It sounds like he will play a limited role.

Robert Williams is available to play today. He will come off the bench. Udoka said the Celtics will “use him if needed.” He hasn’t been able to do much basketball work lately so sounds like his role could be very limited. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 15, 2022

Williams did not play in Game 5 or Game 6. The 24-year-old scored 10 points in Game 2 and Game 3 while logging fewer minutes than he usually did during the regular season.

Williams suffered a torn meniscus on March 27. He has since returned from that, and Udoka said recently that the knee soreness has nothing to do with Williams’ previous injury.

Boston defeated Milwaukee on the road in Game 6 in large part because Jayson Tatum took over the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo still had his way with the Celtics and seemingly got to the basket at will. He scored 44 points in Game 6 and 40 in Game 5. Williams, who is one of the best defenders in the NBA, may be able to help keep Giannis out of the paint on Sunday.