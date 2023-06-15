Celtics reportedly eyeing trade for 1 young Eastern Conference big man

As Al Horford continues to pack on the years, the Boston Celtics may be looking to get younger in their frontcourt this offseason.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Celtics have made calls to the Detroit Pistons asking about young big man Isaiah Stewart. Edwards does add however that he personally doesn’t see the Pistons moving Stewart.

Boston could use another intimidator down low. Horford recently turned 37, and Robert Williams III is a nice piece but is prone to injury and was largely relegated to the bench for the Celtics’ playoff run this year.

Stewart fits that billing. He is a nightly double-double threat who blocks shots, can step out and hit the three, and is still only 22 years old. He also passes the vibe check for Boston as a guy who hates LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Celtics just have to see if they can somehow change the Pistons’ stance on the former first-round pick Stewart with a juicy trade offer.