NBA announces suspensions for LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident

The NBA on Monday announced the discipline for the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident.

The NBA suspended James one game and Stewart was suspended two games.

In its press release announcing the discipline, the league gave its reasoning for the penalties. James was suspended “for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.”

Stewart was suspended two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing … James in an an unsportsmanlike manner.”

The ejection marked the second of James’ career. He will serve his suspension during the Lakers’ game against the Knicks on Tuesday. Stewart will serve his suspension during the Pistons’ games on Tuesday and Wednesday.