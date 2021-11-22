 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 22, 2021

NBA announces suspensions for LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident

November 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James struggles with Isaiah Stewart

The NBA on Monday announced the discipline for the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident.

The NBA suspended James one game and Stewart was suspended two games.

In its press release announcing the discipline, the league gave its reasoning for the penalties. James was suspended “for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.”

Stewart was suspended two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing … James in an an unsportsmanlike manner.”

The ejection marked the second of James’ career. He will serve his suspension during the Lakers’ game against the Knicks on Tuesday. Stewart will serve his suspension during the Pistons’ games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus