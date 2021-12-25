Celtics go viral for insanely long injury report ahead of Christmas game

The Boston Celtics’ injury list heading into their Christmas Day game against Milwaukee is looking even longer than a CVS receipt.

The Celtics listed 14 total players on the injury report they released Friday. Eight of those players are listed as out due to health and safety protocols, four are questionable due to protocols, and the other two are questionable with injury. Only six total Celtics were not listed on the report.

The absurdly long report quickly went viral, especially since the team needed five total tweets to get the entire list out.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Milwaukee (1/5): Bruno Fernando (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Enes Freedom (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Sam Hauser (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2021

An injury report so epic, it wouldn't fit in Santa's sleigh. Shattering Monday's three-tweet record, a five – count 'em five-tweet masterpiece on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/tgjBQdMTSc — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 24, 2021

OUR INJURY REPORT IS A FIVE TWEET THREAD 😭 https://t.co/iQ2BPwOrdN — Nick Folk goat (@JamesMikeMorris) December 24, 2021

Injury report turned into a 5 page essay https://t.co/NlTVk65fJq pic.twitter.com/CWjYUHjkCU — Gingerbread Man. (@JBreezyII) December 24, 2021

they posting tour dates https://t.co/om11WQqAGM — 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 (7-7) (@rondosgoat) December 24, 2021

The Celtics already signed Joe Johnson and CJ Miles using 10-day hardship exceptions. Johnson is one of the six players not listed on the report, while Miles is one of those listed as out due to protocols. Boston is now expected to sign Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle with another pair of exceptions.

To make matters even worse for the Celtics, the Bucks only have two players listed on their own injury report for the Christmas game: Donte DiVincenzo, who is questionable due to protocols and could still play, and Brook Lopez, who has not played since October with a back injury.

Injury Report Update: Questionable: Donte DiVincenzo – Health & Safety Protocols Out: Brook Lopez – Back Surgery — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2021

The 16-16 Celtics have already endured a rough season with some infighting and other issues. Now it sounds like they may have to piece together their roster for their Christmas Day game with Scotch tape and Elmer’s glue.

