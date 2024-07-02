Celtics fans have big request for Celtics owner

The Boston Celtics’ current ownership group is planning to cash out. Some Celtics fans are hoping to avoid one specific scenario amid news of the team’s impending sale.

On Monday, the Celtics announced that the team’s majority ownership group Boston Basketball Partners LLC, led by team owner Wyc Grousbeck, was planning to sell their stake in the team.

Grousebeck and his co-owners appear to be selling high following the Celtics’ recently concluded championship run.

Several Celtics supporters on X shared a similar reaction to the news. The fans expressed how much they didn’t want Grousbeck to sell to Fenway Sports Group.

Fenway Sports Group, please stay away from the Celtics. Sincerely,

All of New England — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) July 1, 2024

Can’t blame him for selling high. Just please don’t sell to Fenway Sports Group. https://t.co/IHPr63lPPZ — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) July 1, 2024

For the love of Christ, keep Fenway Sports Group as far away from this as possible. https://t.co/KUln6qPVxH — Dan Noonan (@dnoonan222) July 1, 2024

Fenway Sports Group owns several sports teams such as the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The ownership group has developed a reputation with some Bostonians for being more focused on profit rather than performance. The pain from the Red Sox’s decision to trade Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 rather than pay the former AL MVP still lingers for a handful of fans.

But given that a current player is one of Fenway Sports Group’s investors, a potential conflict of interest would likely prevent such a sale from happening.