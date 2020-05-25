Charles Barkley is ‘100 percent sure’ NBA will resume season

It’s fair to say Charles Barkley is extremely confident that we’ll see NBA basketball again before too long.

In an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” Monday, Barkley predicted that every sport currently on pause will resume — and he expects to see movement on the NBA front within the next week.

“We’re gonna make a decision in the next week,” Barkley said, via Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports. “I’m 100 percent sure we’re going to play. I know my friends in Major League Baseball are going to play. I know that the (NHL) is going to play. … I do know this, talking to my bosses at Turner: We’re going to play basketball. It is gonna be in Florida and Vegas, or just Florida.”

Barkley citing his bosses is something. Turner is probably in the loop regarding what’s going on in talks, as they are a broadcast partner. Maybe Barkley is engaging in some informed speculation here.

The league has reportedly opened discussions about playing the rest of their games in Florida. That’s a start, and a lot has to be worked out, but it definitely seems there’s growing optimism that we’ll have the NBA back within a month or two.