James Harden had awesome 6-word quote after huge game

James Harden put the Los Angeles Clippers on his back during a win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and the 11-time All-Star sounds prepared to continue doing that for the remainder of the season.

Harden scored a season-high 50 points to lead the Clippers to a 123-115 victory over the Pistons at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. He played 38 minutes in the game, which was the sixth time that Harden has logged 38 or more minutes since the All-Star break.

In an on-court interview after the game, Harden was asked about the concerns regarding his recent workload. Clippers fans will love his six-word response.

“I’ll rest when the season’s over,” Harden said before walking away.

The Clippers improved to 33-29 with their latest win, which was only their second in their last eight games. Norman Powell sat on Wednesday night due to a hamstring injury, while Kawhi Leonard was held out due to rest.

Harden is 35 and has faced conditioning questions throughout his career, but his performance against Detroit proved that he is still capable of taking over a game.

Health is by far the biggest question for the Clippers. Leonard has seen his workload increase recently, but he has as long an injury history as any superstar in the league. Harden knows L.A. is going to have to lean on him down the stretch, and he seems like he is embracing the challenge.