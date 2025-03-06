6 teams mentioned as possibilities for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns attempted to trade Kevin Durant prior to this year’s deadline, but he declined to be dealt. Things may change this offseason though.

The Suns are expected to make big changes this offseason if they do not make a playoff run. The Suns entered play on Thursday 29-33, which had them ranked 11th in the Western Conference standings. Durant is said to be ready to cooperate with the Suns on a potential offseason trade. There are now some teams emerging as possibilities for him.

Sam Amico’s Hoops Wire on Thursday named six teams that are expected to pursue a trade for Durant. Those teams include: the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

Apr 6, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Footprint Center. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly, on Thursday, ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst appeared on “Get Up” and also mentioned the Timberwolves as a team that would pursue a KD trade.

.@WindhorstESPN says the Timberwolves may try to pair Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards together this offseason 😯 pic.twitter.com/4YHvakFCil — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 6, 2025

Durant is set to make $54.7 million next season, so a team trading for him would have to send back some large financial obligations to Phoenix to make things match. Teams would still want to make it happen though so they could add KD, who remains a strong player.

Even at 36, Durant is putting up good numbers. The 15-time All-Star is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 49 contests this season. He has missed time due to a calf strain.

The Suns’ trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal has not panned out the way they would have hoped, which has them looking into big moves. Trading Beal seems like it will be the most difficult challenge for Phoenix.