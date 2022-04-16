Charles Barkley could not help but take shot at Zion Williamson

Charles Barkley couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at Zion Williamson on Friday night.

TNT televised the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers. Brandon Ingram scored 30 points while leading the Pelicans to a 105-101 win over the Clippers for the 8th spot in the West.

TNT interviewed Ingram after the game, and that’s when Chuck slipped in his joke.

“I was going to ask him, clearly him and Zion don’t hang out together. Their bodies don’t look the same. Y’all don’t eat at the same places?” Barkley jokingly asked.

"I'm gone, man. I'm gone" 💀 Brandon Ingram's reaction this Chuck question 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mcpiQTLZRp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2022

Ingram is so skinny he makes Kevin Durant look buff. Meanwhile, Williamson has long faced questions about his weight.

Even after a big win for New Orleans, Barkley couldn’t resist cracking his joke. That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.