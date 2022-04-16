 Skip to main content
Saturday, April 16, 2022

Charles Barkley could not help but take shot at Zion Williamson

April 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Charles Barkley holds a microphone

November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at Zion Williamson on Friday night.

TNT televised the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers. Brandon Ingram scored 30 points while leading the Pelicans to a 105-101 win over the Clippers for the 8th spot in the West.

TNT interviewed Ingram after the game, and that’s when Chuck slipped in his joke.

“I was going to ask him, clearly him and Zion don’t hang out together. Their bodies don’t look the same. Y’all don’t eat at the same places?” Barkley jokingly asked.

Ingram is so skinny he makes Kevin Durant look buff. Meanwhile, Williamson has long faced questions about his weight.

Even after a big win for New Orleans, Barkley couldn’t resist cracking his joke. That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.

