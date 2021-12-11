New report describes Zion Williamson’s alleged eating habits

Zion Williamson’s weight is a major topic of concern in the NBA right now. Now we could be getting a glimpse into what is causing problems for him.

FS1’s Skip Bayless reported on the New Orleans Pelicans star’s alleged eating habits in an episode of “Undisputed” this week.

“The good news is that he just hired a trainer from LSU, [who] I’m told is very good,” said Bayless of Williamson. “The bad news is he still likes to eat whole pizzas washed down with high-sugar soft drinks.”

Bayless also said that Williamson weighs closer to 310 pounds right now. Previous reports suggested that the former No. 1 overall pick was much heavier than that.

Williamson has not played all season after undergoing foot surgery in the summer. The latest update on his health casts some doubt on if he will be able to suit up for the Pelicans at all this year.

If that is indeed what Williamson likes to eat, he just might rival the diet of another famous NBA power forward.

H/T NBA Reddit

Photo: Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports