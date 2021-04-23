Charles Barkley gives his prediction for who will win Eastern Conference

Charles Barkley on Thursday gave his prediction for who will win the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

TNT aired the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, who are two of the top teams in the conference. During halftime of the game, Barkley talked about how competitive the top of the conference is. That led Ernie Johnson to ask the crew who they were picking to win the conference.

Shaq picked the Brooklyn Nets. Kenny Smith was unsure. Barkley said he thought the Bucks would not only finish with the top record in the conference, but also reach the NBA Finals.

Who's gonna Win the East? SHAQ: Brooklyn Nets

Jet: Philadelphia Sixers

Chuck: Milwaukee Bucks "I think the Bucks gonna finish with the no.1 record in the east" – Charles Barkley VIA: #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/qaygVNoxmK — 𝙹𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚃𝚜𝚊𝚒𝙽𝚎𝚝𝚜 – (@JeriTsaiNets) April 23, 2021

“I think they’re going to finish with the No. 1 record in the East,” Barkley said. “I truly believe that. I think the addition of Jrue Holiday, (PJ) Tucker … I think Milwaukee’s going to win the East.”

The Bucks ended up beating the Sixers 124-117 and are 2.5 games behind the Nets and Sixers for the top spot in the conference. So they have some ground to make up.

Winning the East won’t be easy given how tough both Philly and Brooklyn can be. The injuries Brooklyn is facing will likely be a big factor in determining who emerges.