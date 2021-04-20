Steve Nash has ominous comment about James Harden’s status

James Harden has experienced a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, and Steve Nash doesn’t exactly sound optimistic about him.

The Brooklyn Nets shared the announcement regarding Harden’s status. They say the guard suffered a setback during his rehab and will now be out indefinitely.

Full statement from the Nets on the injury setback James Harden suffered Monday: pic.twitter.com/7w41arvnpG — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 20, 2021

Nash on Tuesday did not have the best quote about Harden’s status.

“We’re back to square one… he will be back when he’s back. It might be the playoffs. It might be sooner,” Nash said.

Being back to square one is not a great sign. That means they have to start the entire rehab process over again from the beginning.

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin on May 22. That would give Harden about a month to recover before the postseason begins.

So far, the Nets have only played seven games with their three stars on the court at the same time. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden have all missed time for various reasons. Now it’s Harden looking at more of an extended absence. Brooklyn is second in the East at 38-19 entering play on Tuesday.