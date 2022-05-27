Video: Charles Barkley hit with T-shirt during Game 5 postgame show

Golden State Warriors fans got a bit carried away celebrating their team’s series-clinching win at the expense of Charles Barkley.

During TNT’s on-site “Inside the NBA” postgame show following the Warriors’ 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals in San Francisco, Barkley was hit in the head by a yellow T-shirt that was thrown on the set.

Barkley got out of his chair, made a beeline for the railing and stared down the crowd. He eventually returned to the desk as the show went to a commercial break.

Charles Barkley vs. San Francisco pic.twitter.com/wALwnqippR — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time Barkley and Warriors fans have gone at it this postseason.

Barkley cursed out hecklers prior to Game 1 of the series, and was at the receiving end of an unflattering chant from Warriors fans prior to Game 5.

The former NBA All-Star was openly rooting against the Warriors throughout the series. But the back-and-forth between him and their fans appeared to be in good fun.