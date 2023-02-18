Charles Barkley thinks Kevin Durant can do 1 big thing with Suns

Charles Barkley thinks Kevin Durant’s trade to the Phoenix Suns is the perfect opportunity for the star to change an important narrative.

Barkley was asked if he believes Durant can claim the role of “bus driver” with the Suns, helping the forward shed the “bus rider” reputation Barkley previously assigned to Durant.

Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2023

“One hundred percent. Tremendous amount of pressure on him,” Barkley said. “He should lead that team, and if they win it, I guess older guys like myself will give him the credit. We’ve always told him that.”

Barkley was the one who infamously labeled Durant a “bus rider” during the 2022 postseason. His point was that Durant has won titles while being “carried” by the likes of Steph Curry, but has never actually led a team to a championship himself. The comment irked Durant, who issued multiple responses on social media.

Durant will be playing alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker in Phoenix, but it is clear he will be seen as the alpha. If the Suns win the title, Barkley seems to believe that critics such as himself will not have anything left to hit Durant with.