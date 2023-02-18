 Skip to main content
Charles Barkley thinks Kevin Durant can do 1 big thing with Suns

February 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kevin Durant in street clothes

Feb 3, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles during a time out during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley thinks Kevin Durant’s trade to the Phoenix Suns is the perfect opportunity for the star to change an important narrative.

Barkley was asked if he believes Durant can claim the role of “bus driver” with the Suns, helping the forward shed the “bus rider” reputation Barkley previously assigned to Durant.

“One hundred percent. Tremendous amount of pressure on him,” Barkley said. “He should lead that team, and if they win it, I guess older guys like myself will give him the credit. We’ve always told him that.”

Barkley was the one who infamously labeled Durant a “bus rider” during the 2022 postseason. His point was that Durant has won titles while being “carried” by the likes of Steph Curry, but has never actually led a team to a championship himself. The comment irked Durant, who issued multiple responses on social media.

Durant will be playing alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker in Phoenix, but it is clear he will be seen as the alpha. If the Suns win the title, Barkley seems to believe that critics such as himself will not have anything left to hit Durant with.

