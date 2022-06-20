Kevin Durant issues another response to Charles Barkley criticism

Kevin Durant still has more to say about criticism he received from Charles Barkley during the Brooklyn Nets’ brief playoff run.

Durant took note of a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up!” where CJ McCollum defended him from Barkley’s take. Barkley had dismissed Durant as a “bus rider,” essentially suggesting that Durant rode Stephen Curry and the Warriors to his two championships.

In a tweet, Durant suggested that Barkley was just jealous that current NBA players make more money than he did, which prompted the “terrible analogy.”

“All this s–t is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them,” Durant wrote. “It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa.”

This is not the first time Durant has fired back at Barkley over the criticism. One of Barkley’s TNT colleagues has also had some unkind things to say about Durant in recent months.

Durant has never been shy about responding to critics on social media. Whether it’s smart or not, he’s not going to stop.