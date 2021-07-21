Charles Barkley nailed his last six NBA playoff predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks won four games in a row against the Phoenix Suns to capture their first NBA title in 50 years, but even that streak may not have been as impressive as the one Charles Barkley enjoyed during the postseason.

Barkley is known for making bold claims and having strong opinions. He had been on the record for months as saying he believed the Bucks were the best team in the NBA, and he was proven right on Tuesday night. As StatMuse noted, Barkley also closed out the NBA playoffs by being correct on six consecutive “guarantees” dating back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Chuck ended the season with 6 correct guarantees. One of the greatest and improbable streaks in NBA history. Bucks vs Hawks G2

Bucks vs Hawks G3

Hawks vs Bucks G4

Bucks vs Hawks G5

Bucks vs Hawks G6

Bucks winning the Finals pic.twitter.com/1MfJsyyYyi — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 21, 2021

Some will argue that the Bucks only won an NBA title because the Brooklyn Nets were so banged up. We will never know if that is true, but we do that that Barkley picked Milwaukee to win it all long before any of that happened. He stood by the Bucks when they were tied 2-2 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Atlanta Hawks, though he insulted them in the process.

Barkley has missed on plenty of predictions in the past, but this was a good year for him. He also nailed a bold prediction that he made before the season even started. You have to give credit where credit it due.