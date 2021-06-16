Charles Barkley picks Bucks to win championship despite being ‘dumbest team’

Charles Barkley both complimented and criticized the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and did so in humorous fashion.

During halftime of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Brooklyn Nets and Bucks, Barkley picked Milwaukee to win the championship. But at the same time, the TNT analyst criticized them for being dumb.

“I think the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship. I really do. But they gotta be the dumbest team. Between stupid fouls and bad shots, not taking advantage of mismatches …,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley has spoken. I think we’re supposed to feel good about this?#Bucks #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/meBMjzRqkl — Jesse Nelson (@_JesseNelson) June 16, 2021

The Bucks led by 16 at the half, with the series tied at two. The Nets are at a disadvantage in the series with James Harden playing hurt and Kyrie Irving out. The pressure has been on Milwaukee to win against the shorthanded Nets. Barkley’s expectations of them have not been lowered.