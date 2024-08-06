Charles Barkley makes huge announcement about his future with TNT

TNT might wind up losing its rights to NBA games after the 2024-25 season, but Charles Barkley is not going anywhere.

Barkley and TNT announced in a joint statement on Tuesday that Sir Charles “will exclusively contribute to TNT Sports for many years to come.”

“I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible,” Barkley said in the release. “We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have—and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me”

Full Charles Barkley statement about staying with @NBAonTNT … whether or not the network has NBA games beyond the 2024-25 season: https://t.co/lCh3G5BF9D pic.twitter.com/o9XRWYQVxB — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 6, 2024

TNT parent company Warner Bros. Discovery recently lost its broadcasting rights to the NBA and is suing over the situation. The NBA has signed with Amazon, Disney and NBC to be their broadcasting partners on their new 11-year media rights deal. Warner Bros. Discovery is now trying to exercise its right to match a contractual offer from a competitor, but the NBA is proceeding with its new agreements anyway.

Barkley said earlier this year that he planned to retire after the 2024-25 season if TNT did not retain its NBA rights, but that always seemed like an attempt to pressure network executives into getting a new deal done. Barkley signed a 10-year, $210 million contract with TNT in 2022, and he hinted recently that he would stick with the network if they wanted to commit to paying him.

Should Warner Bros. Discovery lose its legal battle with the NBA, Barkley can still contribute with March Madness, golf and other sports.

TNT seemed to make one big mistake in negotiations with the NBA, but at least it did not cost them Barkley.