Charles Barkley upset over technical foul call in Bucks-Hawks game

Charles Barkley was upset over a technical foul call that occurred in Saturday’s Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks game.

The Bucks beat the Hawks 110-102 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., to advance to finals of the NBA Cup. The game was tied at 78 in the third quarter when Jalen Johnson got the ball and drove baseline for a big dunk. Johnson was pumped up about the dunk and was called for a technical foul.

The Bucks were given a technical free throw and made it to make it 80-79.

TNT was showing highlights after the game, and Barkley complained about the tech call.

“There was no reason to call a [technical]. Ref wanna be seen,” Barkley vented.

Jalen Johnson dunks on Bobby Portis and then Bogdan Bogdanovic gets a technical 😳pic.twitter.com/lwYz1t2BFm — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 14, 2024

Maybe the officials can explain what led to that call, because nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary. Perhaps the league will rescind it. We know Barkley would like that to happen.

Jalen finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.