Charles Barkley issues statement about TNT losing NBA rights

Charles Barkley has issued his first public statement since it was confirmed that TNT would lose the rights to NBA broadcasts after next season.

In characteristically blunt fashion, Barkley suggested the NBA had never been interested in keeping TNT as one of its television partners. He blamed commissioner Adam Silver and team owners for choosing money over fans, and promised to give viewers “everything we have” during their final season of coverage.

Charles Barkley has released a statement on TNT losing its NBA rights — and therefore the end of Inside the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dSxeBhRBOT — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 26, 2024

“Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I’m not sure TNT ever had a chance,” Barkley said. “TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn’t want to piss them off.

“It’s a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been at Turner for the last 24 years. They are the best people and the most talented and they deserve better. I also want to thank the NBA and its fans — the best fans in sports. We’re going to give you everything we have next season.”

Barkley has been critical of the league throughout the entire bidding process, suggesting they are putting money over the interest of the fans by prioritizing streaming deals as part of the new contract. In that sense, Barkley’s statement is nothing new.

Barkley has said he will retire once TNT officially loses the rights, thus bringing “Inside the NBA” to an end. It sounds like he will go out in a particularly unfiltered way since he will not have to worry about keeping the NBA happy with the rights about to go elsewhere.