Charles Barkley had incredible zinger about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother

There are few people who can throw zingers like Charles Barkley, and Milwaukee Bucks veteran Thanasis Antetokounmpo was on the receiving end of one of the latest.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, had a rough week leading up to the NBA All-Star break. A series of blunders earned Thanasis the top spot on the NBA on TNT’s “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment. As Barkley’s co-hosts were ragging on Antetokounmpo, Chuck cracked a hilarious joke about how the Bucks would never dare to part ways with Thanasis.

Charles Barkley said “Thanasis [Antetokounmpo] has better job security than a supreme court justice.” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/m1fJBalxFL — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) February 16, 2024

“Y’all can make fun of Thanasis,” Barkley said. “That guy got better job security than a Supreme Court justice.”

Barkley is not wrong.

Thanasis has been with the Bucks for five seasons now. He is averaging 4.6 minutes per game this season. He is obviously an expendable bench piece, but Milwaukee recently chose to trade another veteran player’s brother rather than parting ways with the elder Antetokounmpo.

It is hardly a secret that the Bucks keep Thanasis on their roster because he is their MVP’s brother. As long as Giannis wants his big bro on the team, Thanasis will be there.